Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary

The former president and his wife plan to spend a quiet afternoon in their hometown in middle Georgia marking 76 years of marriage today. It is a milestone that is so rare that the U.S. Census Bureau doesn’t keep statistics on how many couples make it that far. Only 6% of married couples make it to even 50 years.

Carter, who was the country’s 39th president before enjoying a long post-presidency that saw him become only the second Georgian to win a Nobel Peace Prize, has said that of all his accomplishments, saying “I do,” to Rosalynn Smith on July 7, 1946, in a tiny Methodist church in Plains, was his greatest.

“The best thing I ever did was marrying Rosalynn. That’s the pinnacle of my life,” Carter said in 2015.

He was a 21-year-old U.S. Naval Academy graduate. She was the 18-year-old salutatorian of Plains High School who had fallen in love with a photograph of the future president that she had seen hanging on the bedroom wall of her friend Ruth, Carter’s sister.

Now, through the White House, trips all over the world through their work with the Carter Center, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the Carters are still holding strong at 76 years.

The Carters are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history, followed by former president George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, who were married for 73 years and 102 days until Barbara’s 2018 death.

Jill Stuckey, superintendent of the National Park Service’s Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains, said the park has seen increased traffic this week, mostly from well-wishers hoping to send congratulatory messages to the couple.

“Everybody down here is excited about the anniversary,” Stuckey said. “Not many people get this far. And whenever I go visit them, they are always sitting side-by-side — holding hands.”

In 2021, to mark their 75th anniversary, Jimmy Carter, 97 and Rosalynn Carter, 94, chatted with Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ernie Suggs about what their enduring union has taught them.

