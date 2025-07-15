Georgia News
Georgia News

The wait is over for Texas and Arch Manning, though quarterback admits it wasn't easy being backup

Texas quarterback Arch Manning admits that being the backup was tough after playing every year in high school
Texas quarterback Arch Manning meets super-fan Connor Petrozlello, 13, at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Ga., Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Maura Carey)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas quarterback Arch Manning meets super-fan Connor Petrozlello, 13, at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Ga., Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Maura Carey)
By MAURA CAREY – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Arch Manning admits now that going from highly sought-after high school recruit to the Texas backup quarterback wasn’t an easy transition.

“This is not really a big deal, but I played every year in high school,” Manning said on Tuesday at SEC Media Days. "It was a 2-A high school. That doesn’t mean anything, but from sitting out and not playing, that was pretty tough."

The son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning passed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for four touchdowns last season but saw only limited playing time after September behind Quinn Ewers.

Manning could have seen the field earlier had he gone elsewhere. But in an era where college athletes have newfound maneuverability thanks to the transfer portal — and the ability strike lucrative deals at interested schools — the quarterback chose to ride it out.

“(Transferring) never really crossed my mind,” Manning said. “I knew Texas was the place I wanted to be. It was the city I wanted to be in, a great education. I had friends there. I was still developing and growing as a football player and a person. So I never really wanted to leave. If there was somewhere else I wanted to be, I would have gone.”

Two years since first arriving in Austin, his days of watching offensive possessions from the sideline is likely behind him. Ewers moved on and up, drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round in April, passing the torch to the newest playmaker in one of football’s most famous families.

Manning’s confidence masks the simple fact that the most talked-about player in college football has played in just 12 career games going into the Aug. 30 season-opener at Ohio State, the defending national champion and the team that beat the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl last January. Now that the wait is over, coach Steve Sarkisian thinks he is ready.

“He’s got an unbelievable work ethic. And I think, if he stays true to himself, that’s going to help him navigate these waters as they present themselves,” Sarkisian said. “I think he’s prepared for the moment, but now it’s just time for him to go do it and enjoy doing it quite frankly.”

More Stories

Keep Reading

Quarterback Gunner Stockton, here during Georgia's G-Day spring game in April, will be counted on by a team with national title aspirations this fall. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

SEC quarterback rankings: Where does UGA’s Gunner Stockton fall?

Georgia football will rely on inexperienced Gunner Stockton at quarterback in the coming season. Where does Stockton rank in our preseason list of the SEC's 16 starting QBs?

5 NFL players from Hillgrove High give back with skills camp for youth

Hillgrove has had the most active players in the NFL the past couple of seasons.

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. ready to take the reins at quarterback

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is preparing for his first full season as a starter, with coaches praising his poise, arm strength and leadership.

The Latest

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh celebrates after winning the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Cal Raleigh's Home Run Derby win boosts ESPN ratings by 5%

52m ago

Manfred says MLB in better position to reach broadcast agreements for 2026-28

2h ago

MLB players' association head acknowledges federal investigation into OneTeam Partners

Featured

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes

TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.