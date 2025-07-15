Georgia News
Cal Raleigh's Home Run Derby win boosts ESPN ratings by 5%

Big Dumper helped drive a big boost to ratings for Monday night’s Home Run Derby
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh celebrates after winning the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

56 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Big Dumper helped drive a big boost to ratings for Monday night's Home Run Derby.

ESPN said Tuesday that viewership for Cal Raleigh's Home Run Derby victory was up 5% from 2024, according to Nielsen ratings. Raleigh's win over fellow finalist Junior Caminero of Tampa Bay drew an average audience of 5,729,000 viewers, up from 5,451,000 viewers in 2024 when Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernández topped Bobby Witt Jr. in the finals.

ESPN says the combined audience on ESPN and ESPN2 peaked with 6,307,000 viewers at 9:30 p.m. ET. That made the Home Run Derby one of the most-watched programs of the day, including all broadcast and cable choices.

Raleigh's father, Todd was his personal pitcher for the event. The Seattle catcher's 15-year-old brother, Todd Jr., was his catcher. The elder Raleigh is a former coach of Tennessee and Western Carolina.

Raleigh, 28, leads the majors with 38 homers and 82 RBIs and is the American League's starting catcher in Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

Raleigh became the second Mariners player to take the title, following three-time winner Ken Griffey Jr., who was on the field, snapping photos.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, watches with his dad Todd who pitched and brother Todd Jr. catcher during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh celebrates after winning the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Mariners' Cal Raleigh competes during the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. Seattle's catcher took the Home Run Derby crown Monday at Truist Park in front of a crowd of 41,912. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Texas quarterback Arch Manning meets super-fan Connor Petrozlello, 13, at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Ga., Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Maura Carey)

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

