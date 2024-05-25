Pirates bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 2

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Pittsburgh is 24-28 overall and 11-14 in home games. The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.03.

Atlanta has gone 13-11 in road games and 29-19 overall. The Braves rank fifth in the NL with 53 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has four doubles and seven home runs for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 10 doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .318 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 10-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.65 ERA, even run differential

Braves: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: day-to-day (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.