Oil, debris leak out as salvagers work on ship on Georgia coast

“There have been some light sheens of residual oil this week, and it’s fitting with our expectations,” Himes said Friday. “That’s why we have multiple layers of defense. We’ve continued to recover debris on the shoreline this week."

The Golden Ray has been beached on its side off St. Simons Island since Sept. 8, 2019, when the ship capsized shortly after leaving the Port of Brunswick. The vessel measures 656 feet long, and 4,200 automobiles remain inside its cargo decks. These photos were taken July 17, 2020, at Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island's north end.

Two sleek junk trawlers imported from the Gulf of Mexico ply the waters, their powerful nets able to pull up large and heavy chunks of debris.

Infrared sensors, hydrographic survey equipment and other high tech gadgets monitor for everything from oil to the shipwreck’s stability on the sound’s sandy bed, Himes said.

“We have multiple layers of oversight and documentation,” he said. “It’s pretty comprehensive.”