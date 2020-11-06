X

Cutting of Golden Ray wreck to begin today

The capsized Golden Ray, which has been beached on its side since Sept. 8, 2019, can be seen from Jekyll Island. GEORGE MATHIS/AJC

Credit: George Mathis/AJC

Credit: George Mathis/AJC

News | 34 minutes ago
By Nedra Rhone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After more than a year, removal is set to begin today on the shipwreck at St. Simons Sound in Brunswick.

State officials said the cutting and lifting of the first section of the Golden Ray would begin Friday depending on weather and safety conditions. Cutting the first section is expected to take about 24 hours.

“We expect there will be noise, fires, product discharges, and debris once we begin the cutting and lifting process. It would be unrealistic to say that this operation will be clean and perfect,” said state on-scene coordinator John Maddox of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

ExploreOne year later, Golden Ray still in St. Simons Sound

The Golden Ray ran aground Sept. 8, 2019 just minutes after leaving the Port of Brunswick. After the crew was rescued, salvage workers began crafting a plan to remove the ship and its cargo of more than 4,000 vehicles from the water.

The process included efforts to limit the environmental impacts of the wreck such as creating a barrier around the vessel and draining fuel from the ship. Still, local environmentalists worried about the potential for ongoing issues the longer the ship remained submerged in the water.

ExplorePublic hearing reveals likely cause of Golden Ray capsizing

Maddox said the agency has installed a “multi-layer environmental protection system” to limit the spread of oil and debris during the removal, and have continued practicing prevention and response strategies for several months, even as the actual cutting was delayed. "We are prepared to protect the community and environment of St. Simons Sound,” Maddox said.

The twin-hull heavy lift vessel VB-10,000 uses its dynamic positioning system to maneuver into its mooring at the Port of Fernandina, Fla., July 3, 2020, for final modifications and function checks prior to heading to St. Simons Sound in early to mid-July. The two 255-foot tall gantries will use lengths of chain to cut the capsized vessel Golden Ray into eight pieces and lift them onto barges for eventual transportation to Louisiana for recycling. Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John D. Miller

Using a specially designed crane, the salvage team is expected to begin cutting the bow first, officials said late Thursday. Responders will monitor sound levels near the wreck site as well as St. Simons Island Pier and Jekyll Island Pier. Recreational vessels must observe a 200-yard safety zone around the environmental protection barrier.

ExplorePlan to cut up capsized cargo ship has roots in previous disasters

The entire removal operation is expected to last for eight weeks as the ship is cut into eight sections with each lifted onto a barge and transported to a facility for recycling.

Members of the public can access information, photos and videos on the wreck removal at the St Simons Sound Incident Response website.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.