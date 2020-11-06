Cutting of Golden Ray wreck to begin today

Explore Public hearing reveals likely cause of Golden Ray capsizing

Maddox said the agency has installed a “multi-layer environmental protection system” to limit the spread of oil and debris during the removal, and have continued practicing prevention and response strategies for several months, even as the actual cutting was delayed. "We are prepared to protect the community and environment of St. Simons Sound,” Maddox said.

The twin-hull heavy lift vessel VB-10,000 uses its dynamic positioning system to maneuver into its mooring at the Port of Fernandina, Fla., July 3, 2020, for final modifications and function checks prior to heading to St. Simons Sound in early to mid-July. The two 255-foot tall gantries will use lengths of chain to cut the capsized vessel Golden Ray into eight pieces and lift them onto barges for eventual transportation to Louisiana for recycling. Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John D. Miller

Using a specially designed crane, the salvage team is expected to begin cutting the bow first, officials said late Thursday. Responders will monitor sound levels near the wreck site as well as St. Simons Island Pier and Jekyll Island Pier. Recreational vessels must observe a 200-yard safety zone around the environmental protection barrier.

The entire removal operation is expected to last for eight weeks as the ship is cut into eight sections with each lifted onto a barge and transported to a facility for recycling.

