Georgia News

Kennesaw State falls to .500 with road loss

Jamel King also had nine rebounds for Kennesaw State. File photo by Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jamel King also had nine rebounds for Kennesaw State. File photo by Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
By News services
16 minutes ago

Jamel King had 21 points but Kennesaw State lost to Queens 91-82 on Friday night in Charlotte.

Demond Robinson added 13 points and six rebounds for the Owls (15-15, 6-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Simeon Cottle finished with 13 points.

AJ McKee scored 25 points and had six assists for the Royals (13-18, 7-9).

Chris Ashby was 6-of-10 shooting (6-for-9 from 3-point range) to add 20 points for Queens. Deyton Albury shot 6-for-14 (1-for-4 from 3-point range) and 1-of-3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Lawyers make final pitches in Willis disqualification showdown5h ago

Credit: AP

Joe Biden to campaign in Atlanta ahead of state primary
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

First lady Jill Biden visits Atlanta to launch ‘Women for Biden’ initiative
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family, friends gather in Woodstock to say goodbye to Laken Riley
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family, friends gather in Woodstock to say goodbye to Laken Riley
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Dickens ramps up pressure on Microsoft to act on 90-acre Westside site
8h ago
The Latest
Taylor has 26 in Georgia State's 82-79 victory over Marshall
1h ago
McKee's 25 lead Queens past Kennesaw State 91-82
1h ago
Moore's 32 lead Georgia Southern over Old Dominion 92-75
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals