Kennesaw State falls to .500 with road loss

Jamel King had 21 points but Kennesaw State lost to Queens 91-82 on Friday night in Charlotte.

Demond Robinson added 13 points and six rebounds for the Owls (15-15, 6-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Simeon Cottle finished with 13 points.

AJ McKee scored 25 points and had six assists for the Royals (13-18, 7-9).

Chris Ashby was 6-of-10 shooting (6-for-9 from 3-point range) to add 20 points for Queens. Deyton Albury shot 6-for-14 (1-for-4 from 3-point range) and 1-of-3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.