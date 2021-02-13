Kemp calls for Biden to overturn ruling threatening SK battery plant

Biden and his administration “have the opportunity to support thousands of hardworking Georgians – and their communities – who would benefit from SK Innovation’s continued success in our state,” Kemp said in a statement.

SK has said that the ITC ruling “could have a serious adverse impact on President Biden’s policies to combat climate change and expand the electrification of the U.S. auto fleet.”

LG said SK can remedy its unlawful conduct “by adequately compensating” LG. It added that it “wants to work” with Kemp to help the plant and its employees, while upholding the rule of law.

LG makes electric vehicle batteries in a factory in Detroit and has another plant under construction in Ohio.