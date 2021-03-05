Idaho man charged with hacking computers of multiple Georgians

Robert Purbeck — who used online aliases Lifelock and Studmaster — was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Georgia, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta. He’s charged with computer fraud and abuse, access device fraud and wire fraud.

Purbeck, who is 41 and lives in Meridian, Idaho, was arrested and appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Boise, according to the release. No lawyer for Purbeck who might be able to comment on the charges was listed in online court records.