Here are Georgia events planned to mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday

— On Sept. 17, a music concert, “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song” at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta to benefit the nonprofit Carter Center. Tickets, priced at $100 (before taxes and fees), will go on sale on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at FoxTheatre.org/JimmyCarter100. The center also has launched a new digital mosaic composed of images, videos and messages from members of the public. People can view it and contribute to it by visiting CarterCenter.org/JimmyCarter100.

— On Sept. 28, a free film festival will be held at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring some of the former president’s favorite movies while in office. Information is available at https://www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events/81515

— On Sept. 28, a 100-mile community bicycle ride in Sumter County, the southwest Georgia community that includes Plains, Carter’s hometown. Information on the event, being organized by Sumter Cycling to double the length of its usual annual ride to honor Carter, is available here: https://www.sumtercycling.org/plains-trains-bike-chains The event coincides with the annual Plains Peanut Festival.

— On Oct. 1, a special $1.00 admission price at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, following its tradition of having the admission price match the president’s age. (Last year on his 99th birthday, it was 99 cents.) As always, kids 16 or younger get in free. The library and museum will have a new exhibit about Carter’s 100 years, including documents, photos and art that haven’t been on display at the facility before.

— On Oct. 1, a music concert called “Happy Birthday, Mr. President! ... Celebrating 100 years of Jimmy Carter in Plains,” is planned in the small city. The 7 p.m. event, which will have general and VIP tickets, is scheduled to be held in the old Plains High School Auditorium at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. The concert will feature pianist David Osborne and singer-songwriters Cindy Morgan and Andrew Greer. Greer and Morgan will debut a new song written in Jimmy Carter’s honor. More details on the ticketed event are slated to be announced later in August at https://www.jimmycarterfriends.org/events. Proceeds are expected to benefit the Friends of Jimmy Carter.

— Habitat for Humanity, the Georgia-based homebuilding nonprofit that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter championed for decades, already holds a special building push each year coinciding with the former president’s birthday. This year the weeklong Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project will be in St. Paul, Minnesota. https://www.habitat.org/newsroom/2023/twin-cities-habitat-humanity-host-2024-jimmy-rosalynn-carter-work-project

— Staff members at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains are planning a riff on the Carters’ frugality, putting together a list of 100 ways to save time, energy and money. Other events are expected. More information related to the park is available at https://www.nps.gov/jica/index.htm

Separately, a series of events are planned Aug. 16-18 in Plains in honor of Rosalynn Carter, who died last November and would have turned 97 on Aug. 18. The former president and first lady were married for 77 years. Events will include music, a film screening, a public conversation with her family members, food distribution in the community, a fundraising auction of historical collectibles, a church service, the third-annual butterfly release in a local garden, and servings of birthday cake.