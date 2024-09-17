As former President Jimmy Carter nears his 100th birthday, his physical health is diminished, but he remains interested in current news — especially politics — and is aware of the well-wishes coming his way after 19 months in home hospice care.

“He’s remarkably, basically, in the same position he’s been in since he went into hospice,” grandson Jason Carter said last week during a meeting at the Carter Center in Atlanta. “… And when he went into hospice, we thought it was a matter of days, weeks, really. And, of course, we’re not in charge. But …what I can tell you is, he is still experiencing this world.”