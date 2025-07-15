Georgia News
Atlanta plays Chicago on 4-game road slide

Atlanta heads into a matchup with Chicago after losing four straight road games
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream (12-9, 8-6 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-14, 1-8 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Dream take on Chicago Sky.

The Sky are 1-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Dream are 8-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 83.7 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Chicago averages 79.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 79.7 Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 83.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 86.3 Chicago allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Dream won 93-80 in the last matchup on June 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Sky. Angel Reese is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Brionna Jones is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 83.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 82.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard attempts a free throw during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx of an WNBA game at the Gateway Center Arena, Friday, June 27, 2025, in College Park, Ga.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gray, Howard to represent Dream on Team Collier in WNBA All-Star Game

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray and forward Rhyne Howard will play in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on July 19 in Indianapolis.

Dream lets another big lead slip in loss to Liberty

Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82

Placeholder Image

Atlanta United faces the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

49m ago

Georgia runoff to decide Democratic nominee for Public Service Commission

Seattle slugger Cal Raleigh beats Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero in finals to win MLB Home Run Derby

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left).

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff

A top adviser to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport

"I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world," Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.

What to know if you're headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events

A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.