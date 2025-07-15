Atlanta plays Chicago on 4-game road slide

The Sky are 1-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Dream are 8-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 83.7 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Chicago averages 79.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 79.7 Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 83.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 86.3 Chicago allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Dream won 93-80 in the last matchup on June 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Sky. Angel Reese is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Brionna Jones is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 83.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 82.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.