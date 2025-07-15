Atlanta United faces the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

Chicago Fire (8-9-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (4-10-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +115, Chicago +191, Draw +287; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire meet in Eastern Conference action.
United is 4-10-4 in Eastern Conference play. United has a 4-0-0 record in games it records more than two goals.
The Fire are 6-6-4 in Eastern Conference games. The Fire are 3-5 in one-goal matches.
The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Fire won the last game 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Thiare has scored three goals for United. Bartosz Slisz has two goals over the last 10 games.
Hugo Cuypers has 12 goals and one assist for the Fire. Philip Zinckernagel has scored six goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
Fire: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ajani Fortune (injured), Joshua Cohen (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).
Fire: Christopher Cupps (injured), Justin Reynolds (injured), David Poreba (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan undergoes surgery ahead of Saturday match
Guzan had successful surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured cheekbone that occurred in a collision with teammate Luis Abram in last week’s draw at D.C. United.
Featured
Credit: Matt Reynolds
Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff
A top adviser to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.
The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport
“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.
What to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events
A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.