Atlanta United faces the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire meet in Eastern Conference action.

United is 4-10-4 in Eastern Conference play. United has a 4-0-0 record in games it records more than two goals.

The Fire are 6-6-4 in Eastern Conference games. The Fire are 3-5 in one-goal matches.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Fire won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Thiare has scored three goals for United. Bartosz Slisz has two goals over the last 10 games.

Hugo Cuypers has 12 goals and one assist for the Fire. Philip Zinckernagel has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Fire: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ajani Fortune (injured), Joshua Cohen (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

Fire: Christopher Cupps (injured), Justin Reynolds (injured), David Poreba (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.