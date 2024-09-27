SAVANNAH — Hurricane Helene brought wind gusts of up to 76 mph to the Savannah area overnight, downing trees, ripping traffic lights from above intersections, tearing awnings from storefronts and causing a roof collapse on a historic building in the heart of downtown.

No injuries were reported, although more than 117,000 Georgia Power customers were without electricity. The utility company reported another 48,000 outages in neighboring Bryan and Effingham counties.

Complicating Georgia Power’s efforts to restore power were the number of trees downed by the winds. Savannah officials reported 66 felled trees within the city limits alone.

Tornadoes were forecast as the greatest threat to Savannahians ahead of the storm’s arrival because of the coastal city’s location on the northeastern edge of the system. Tornado sirens began sounding on the suburban islands east of Savannah at 8:45 p.m. Thursday as a twister was detected off the coast of Wassaw Island, an uninhabited barrier island home to a national wildlife refuge.

Tornado sirens continued throughout the night. At one point, seven sirens were sounding simultaneously across Chatham County.

