Jorge Soler has 2-run double after coming off IL for Angels against Braves, his former team

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels activated outfielder Jorge Soler from the injured list before Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.
Soler quickly delivered for the Angels with a two-run double in a four-run eighth inning as Los Angeles beat the Braves 4-0.
“What he does for the lineup, having his presence, lengthening the lineup, the quality at-bat he gave us, it's great,” Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said.
Also Tuesday, the Braves acquired right-hander Hunter Stratton from the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Titus Dumitru and cash. Stratton was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Braves left-hander Chris Sale, on the 15-day injured list since June 21 because of a fractured left ribcage, was transferred to the 60-day IL.
Soler had been out since June 18 with lower-back inflammation. Utility player Scott Kingery was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.
“I feel great,” Soler said before the game through a translator. “I'm ready to play."
Soler was expected to return as the Angels' primary right fielder. His return occurred just in time for a visit to his former team. Los Angeles acquired Soler from the Braves last Oct. 31
Soler is hitting .207 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 237 at-bats.
Rookie Didier Fuentes, 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA in his first two starts, had his start pushed back a day to Wednesday. Right-hander Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.70) moved up one day to start the series opener.
