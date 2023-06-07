Georgia lottery ticket worth $1 million in latest Mega Millions drawing

BreakingNews
Opponents want to put Atlanta's public safety training center on ballot
Georgia News
By Staff reports
57 minutes ago

While no one won the jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a ticket sold in Georgia is worth a cool million.

One ticket in the state matched the five white balls 6-12-23-29-57 to earn $1 million. And a ticket sold in Georgia matched four white balls along with the Mega Ball 4 — normally that payout would be $10,000, but the person doubled their prize because they played the Megaplier option as well.

In addition to Georgia, Mega Millions is played in 44 other states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday and the estimated jackpot will be $240 million.

Let’s hope the winnings get claimed. In a sadly memorable lottery story, that apparently wasn’t the case for whoever bought a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket from the Pilot Travel Center truck stop on I-20 in Tallapoosa on June 29, 2011. The money went back to participating states after nobody showed up to claim the $77 million prize within the allotted 180-day window.

Back in July of last year, the Mega Millions jackpot jumped to over $1 billion. The drawing is held here in Atlanta at WSB-TV studios, and Channel 2 Action News gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Georgia Lottery studio, which you can watch here:

