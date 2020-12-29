Georgia chief justice suspends jury trials again because of virus surge

In October, Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton lifted a suspension of jury trials that had been in place since March, so long as local jurisdictions put plans in place on how to conduct jury trials safely and in accordance with health guidelines. Some counties had started to do that.

But the novel coronavirus’s continuous and dangerous spread statewide has changed that for now, Melton said Tuesday. “With the numbers being as high as they are, we didn’t want to test our best planning against that scenario.”