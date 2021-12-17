Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

GBI: Dog brings human bone to owner in Telfair County; investigation continues

A dog recently discovered a human bone in a rural part of Middle Georgia, according to news outlet WGXA. (Telfair County Sheriff's Office)
caption arrowCaption
A dog recently discovered a human bone in a rural part of Middle Georgia, according to news outlet WGXA. (Telfair County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Telfair County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Telfair County Sheriff's Office

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

A dog recently discovered a human bone in a rural part of Middle Georgia, according to news outlet WGXA.

The dog brought the bone to its owner Dec. 11, WGXA reported, citing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

ExploreLongtime Austell police chief retires amid GBI investigation

An initial investigation identified the bone as human, the GBI said, according to WGXA.

Local authorities were called after the bone was found in the area of East Willow Creek Lane in McRae-Helena, and the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office asked for the GBI’s assistance, WGXA reported.

The bone was sent to the GBI’s Crime Lab for further identification, according to the TV station.

Additional searches have not turned up anything else, authorities told WGXA.

Explore91-year-old Georgia man found dead under his tractor identified

If you have any information, please call the GBI at 800-597-8477 or the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Column: Sports let their guard down, COVID makes a comeback
11m ago
FAA: Georgia spaceport decision near, but more study needed
44m ago
Mercer pays visit to FGCU
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top