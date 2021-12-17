GBI: Dog brings human bone to owner in Telfair County; investigation continues

A dog recently discovered a human bone in a rural part of Middle Georgia, according to news outlet WGXA.
The dog brought the bone to its owner Dec. 11, WGXA reported, citing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
An initial investigation identified the bone as human, the GBI said, according to WGXA.
Local authorities were called after the bone was found in the area of East Willow Creek Lane in McRae-Helena, and the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office asked for the GBI’s assistance, WGXA reported.
The bone was sent to the GBI’s Crime Lab for further identification, according to the TV station.
Additional searches have not turned up anything else, authorities told WGXA.
If you have any information, please call the GBI at 800-597-8477 or the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621.
