91-year-old Georgia man found dead under his tractor identified

A 91-year-old man who died after being trapped under his tractor has been identified, according to The Moultrie Observer.
Colin White died Tuesday, the newspaper reported, citing Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to White’s farm after someone discovered him “trapped under the right rear tire of the tractor,” according to the incident report.
No foul play is suspected, the Observer reported. White apparently attempted to “jump-start the tractor while it was in gear” when the tire rolled on top of him, Brock told the newspaper.
White planned “to mow the fallen leaves,” according to the incident report.
