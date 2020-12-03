Flu season starts light, thanks to COVID-19

“I am not sure if it will delay the peak or not. But it has delayed the start of flu season,” he said.

Wellstar Health System does not release its numbers, but Doshi said results from flu tests indicate it has fewer cases than normal.

A September report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta echoes Doshi’s hopes for a mild flu season. It says there was very low flu activity this year in the Southern Hemisphere, where the flu season peaks during its winter months of July or August. And the use of community mitigation measures for COVID-19, plus influenza vaccinations, “are likely to be effective in reducing the incidence and impact of influenza” in the Northern Hemisphere.

Many health care organizations and businesses promoted getting a flu shot this year because the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic created a double danger. Many people took the warnings to heart.

Nurse Stella Eziashi-Anaheim, Clinical Supervisor for North DeKalb Health Center, gave a flu shot to Erica Coe during an October drive-thru flu shot distribution at the North DeKalb Health Center in Chamblee. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

While the state health department reported that the number of flu vaccinations is close to where they were last year, at more than 2.2 million, some private practitioners say they are seeing more interest in getting the shot this year.

Wendy Daniels Allard, a MinuteClinic nurse practitioner, said, “Here in Atlanta, I’ve given more flu vaccines this year than I ever have in my nursing career.”

“I would have families come in for vaccines. They would just make it a family affair,” she said.

MinuteClinic and CVS pharmacies, like many other health care organizations in the U.S., ordered large amounts of the vaccine — 18 million doses.

“That is doubled from last year,” Allard said.

Doshi said Wellstar ordered about 25% more than last year.

A third quarter report from Sanofi Pasteur, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vaccines, said U.S. flu vaccine sales increased 52.8% this year.

The early rush to get vaccinated drained some health care providers of the vaccines, creating short-term, spot shortages.

Though the flu season is off to a slow start, it could change.

Dr. Hugo Scornik a pediatrician from Conyers, said: “So far, we have not seen a lot of flu in Atlanta. Because of COVID protocols, we at least hope that the flu virus will be attenuated this year. But, of course, we don’t know that now. One thing that is predictable about the flu is that it is unpredictable.”

“We are ready and very worried about having two pandemics at the same time,” he said. “If ever there is one year to get your vaccination, this is the year.”