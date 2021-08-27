Ex-sheriff resigns state position after KKK costume photo resurfaces

Caption Former Cherokee County sheriff Roger Garrison with a friend at a Halloween party in the mid-1980s. (Photo: Channel 2 Action News)

“I don’t deny it wasn’t stupid, looking back now, but there again I say what 21- or 22-year-old in this world hasn’t made some stupid mistakes?” Garrison told Channel 2 Action News at the time.

“Everybody knows everything about my life,” he added. “I would just ask that they look at my honor and my integrity and the things we’ve done for this Sheriff’s Office.”

He said that he and a friend wore the KKK costumes to the party as characters in a scene from the movie “Blazing Saddles.”

Garrison also called the publication of the photo “purely political” because it surfaced when he was being challenged in the Republican primary. He won that race with 68% of the vote and faced no opposition in the general election.

Garrison retired five years ago after heading the Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years.