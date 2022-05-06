Ethnic publications in Atlanta form new media alliance

At the launch of the speaker series last week in Gwinnett County, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams fielded questions about the growth of the Latino evangelical community, funding of the technical college system, the rise of anti-Asian violence and affordable housing, among others.

Invitations to participate in future events will be extended to political leaders across the political spectrum. Alegria hopes those interactions and the coverage they will generate help ethnic media readers feel like they have a stake in the political process.

“We are setting a new standard for journalism in Georgia,” said Li Wong, CEO and publisher of the Georgia Asian Times, in a statement shared on his publication’s website.

“Our newspaper has been serving the Black and African American communities in Georgia for over 50 years. We are proud to work together with other ethnic media groups to share our stories and news to better inform our people,” added Janis Ware, publisher of the Atlanta Voice.

Lautaro Grinspan is a Report for America corps member covering metro Atlanta’s immigrant communities.