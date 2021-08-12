Feds set to release 2020 census data

Republicans control the state Legislature, so they have the authority to decide where to set political boundaries during a special session this fall. GOP lawmakers will draw maps that seek to entrench their majorities in Congress, the state House and the state Senate, while Democrats will attempt to stop them. The courts have upheld drawing districts for political purposes, meaning Republicans hold the power to determine which maps become law for the next 10 years.

James Whitehorne, chief of the bureau’s redistricting and voting rights data office, told reporters last week the new data will provide “the public with the detailed information they need to know about their counties, their townships, their cities, their neighborhoods, their communities.”

In April, the bureau revealed that Georgia’s population jumped by 10% to 10.7 million between 2010 and 2020, adding about 1 million people but failing to pick up another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The United States grew by 7.4% between 2010 and 2020 to 331.4 million, the second smallest rate of growth in its history. The South grew the fastest over the last decade at 10.2%.

The coronavirus pandemic, wildfires and hurricanes disrupted the bureau’s work. The count drew more attention when the Trump administration tried to add a citizenship question to the census form, a move blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The release of detailed population figures allows state legislators to plan which districts grow or shrink — and which elected officials will coast to reelection or face challenges. A special session is expected to be held at the state Capitol in October or November.

During public meetings across the state, residents and advocacy groups have urged legislators to avoid gerrymandering, drawing oddly shaped districts that divide communities and reduce competition in elections. But in past redistricting years, the majority party, whether Republican or Democrat, has divvied up the state to maximize its number of seats.

