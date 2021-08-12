Feds set to release 2020 census data

The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to reveal today a detailed portrait of Georgia and the rest of the nation based on a trove of new data from the 2020 census, showing which communities have gained or lost population and how diverse they have become over the last 10 years.
Top census officials are set to speak about the new numbers during a 1 p.m. news conference today.
Among the data to be released: population counts down to the census block level, the race of those older than 18, ethnicity and numbers of people living in group quarters, including nursing homes and college dorms. The bureau will also unveil new “diversity index” data tracking the racial and ethnic makeup of communities.
There is so much at stake. The decennial count helps the government decide where to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other services. Companies look at the numbers when deciding where to build new factories and stores.
Meanwhile, lawmakers will use the data to redraw state and congressional legislative districts, ensuring each has an equal number of constituents as the state’s population has grown, especially in metropolitan areas.
Republicans control the state Legislature, so they have the authority to decide where to set political boundaries during a special session this fall. GOP lawmakers will draw maps that seek to entrench their majorities in Congress, the state House and the state Senate, while Democrats will attempt to stop them. The courts have upheld drawing districts for political purposes, meaning Republicans hold the power to determine which maps become law for the next 10 years.
James Whitehorne, chief of the bureau’s redistricting and voting rights data office, told reporters last week the new data will provide “the public with the detailed information they need to know about their counties, their townships, their cities, their neighborhoods, their communities.”
In April, the bureau revealed that Georgia’s population jumped by 10% to 10.7 million between 2010 and 2020, adding about 1 million people but failing to pick up another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The United States grew by 7.4% between 2010 and 2020 to 331.4 million, the second smallest rate of growth in its history. The South grew the fastest over the last decade at 10.2%.
The coronavirus pandemic, wildfires and hurricanes disrupted the bureau’s work. The count drew more attention when the Trump administration tried to add a citizenship question to the census form, a move blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The release of detailed population figures allows state legislators to plan which districts grow or shrink — and which elected officials will coast to reelection or face challenges. A special session is expected to be held at the state Capitol in October or November.
During public meetings across the state, residents and advocacy groups have urged legislators to avoid gerrymandering, drawing oddly shaped districts that divide communities and reduce competition in elections. But in past redistricting years, the majority party, whether Republican or Democrat, has divvied up the state to maximize its number of seats.
