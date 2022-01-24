Hamburger icon
Driver reportedly dies after chase with GSP in North Georgia

By AJC staff
A 24-year-old driver has died after a chase with troopers in North Georgia, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The driver, who later was identified as Jeffrey Thomas, was thrown from his vehicle and died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the GSP.

About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers were asked to join a pursuit with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office on I-75, according to officials.

A trooper joined the chase in Catoosa County and performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase, according to the GSP.

The driver’s silver BMW then left the road, hit a guardrail and overturned, officials said.

