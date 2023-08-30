Downed power lines close part of I-75 in South Georgia

Power lines came down Wednesday at I-75 North in Lowndes County, about 10 miles south of Valdosta, as the storm moved through the region.

Officials are routing northbound traffic off I-75 at Exit 5 and have set up a detour, according to the Lowndes County’s emergency service Facebook page. They are currently waiting for conditions to improve and wind speed to drop so that the power company and Georgia Department of Transportation crews can safely respond. I-75 South is not affected by the closure.