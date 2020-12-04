Columbus fire and emergency worker charged with sexual battery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — An employee of Columbus Fire & Emergency Medical Services has been arrested on two charges of sexual battery and violation of oath of office, the department announced Thursday.
Rodney Boles, 53, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and released on bond 28 minutes later, according to jail records obtained by the Columbus Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
He waived a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court, so the case next will go to Muscogee Superior Court.
Boles’ superiors declined to give any details on the allegations while a Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit investigation continues, in addition to a fire department probe.
“We have to conduct our own thorough, internal investigation,” Deputy Chief Ricky Shores said Friday.
“While the Fire & EMS Department is saddened by this event, we are pleased that we have created an environment where members who encounter such behavior are empowered to confidentially report it and can expect a thorough investigation,” Shores said in a statement.
He declined further comment, citing the pending investigation.