Is your power out? If you’re in Georgia Power’s area of service, check the map below to see if you are part of a widespread outage, how long the outage is predicted to last or if the problem is already reported:

• Georgia Power Outage Map -- Use this link if map is not visible above

Here’s how it looks for customers outside of Georgia Power Co. areas.

• EMC Power Outage Maps -- Use this link if map is not visible above