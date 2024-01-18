Georgia News

Barricaded man at Macon hospital fired shots; no casualties reported

By Joe Kovac Jr.
20 minutes ago

An armed person at a hospital in downtown Macon fired shots late Wednesday and was barricaded in a bathroom near the emergency room, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s spokeswoman.

There are no apparent injuries, it is not a hostage situation, and the “suspect is contained,” according to the sheriff’s office. The circumstances that led to the gunfire were not immediately clear.

The shooting happened at Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center around 9 p.m. Police swarmed the sprawling medical complex before sending in a SWAT team and then a robot.

This breaking news story will be updated.

