BREAKING: Woman dies days after suspected DUI crash that killed her unborn child

Ashley Acosta of Forest Park died overnight after being hospitalized since Jan. 30. Her unborn baby also was killed in the crash, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. She was seven months pregnant.

Jeffrey Cordell Fulks, 32, faces an additional charge of first-degree homicide by vehicle, Morrow police spokesman Deputy Chief David Snively said in a news release. His other charges include first-degree vehicular feticide, serious injury by vehicle, DUI and failure to obey a red light.