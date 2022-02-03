BREAKING: Woman dies days after suspected DUI crash that killed her unborn child

A 19-year-old Clayton County woman has died, less than a week after being hit by a suspected drunken driver, police announced Thursday.
Ashley Acosta of Forest Park died overnight after being hospitalized since Jan. 30. Her unborn baby also was killed in the crash, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. She was seven months pregnant.
Jeffrey Cordell Fulks, 32, faces an additional charge of first-degree homicide by vehicle, Morrow police spokesman Deputy Chief David Snively said in a news release. His other charges include first-degree vehicular feticide, serious injury by vehicle, DUI and failure to obey a red light.
The crash took place Sunday just before 2 a.m., according to Snively. Preliminary information indicated that Fulks, who was driving a 2017 Ford F-150, ran a red light at the intersection of Jonesboro and Morrow roads, crashing into the passenger side of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze in which Acosta was riding.
Channel 2 Action News reported Acosta was riding in the car with her fiance, 19-year-old Emanuel Cortes.
The truck pushed the Cruze across the intersection, over the sidewalk and into a pole, Snively said. The truck continued through several bushes and came to a stop in the parking lot of a BP gas station.
According to a GoFundMe initially set up to help with funeral expenses for the baby, Acosta had been in a coma following the crash and had undergone four surgeries.
Fulks is being held at the Clayton County jail.
