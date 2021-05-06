Georgia mom forces her twins to surrender to police after fatal shooting

The mother of twin brothers who were wanted in connection with a fatal Macon, Georgia, shooting last month has turned her sons into police.
Divine Elamon Taylor and Divinity Elhasaan Taylor, both of Macon, were arrested Thursday morning after their mother drove them to a sheriff’s office in next-door Jones County.
“They’ve got a good mother,” Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar of the Southeast Region Fugitive Task Force told The Macon Telegraph. “And their mother talked them into turning themselves in.”
The brothers were wanted in connection with the April 29 shooting death of Brandon Washington, 23, outside a Circle K convenience store. They are being held without bond. Washington was pronounced dead on the scene and police said they were looking for two people last seen driving a 1995 white Dodge Ram work van.
Last month, police arrested a man in connection to another fatal convenience store shooting.
Christian Williams, 21, of Macon was arrested in the April 18 shooting death of Greg Lamar Watkins, 27, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest, police said.
Watkins was standing inside the Chevron convenience store at 584 Emery Highway. Police say Williams entered the store and shot Watkins about 10 p.m. Watkins later died at Coliseum Medical Center.
Williams is being held without bond in the Bibb County Jail.
April was a deadly month in Macon, with one man found shot dead on a west Macon sidewalk and another man shot dead outside of a north Macon apartment complex.