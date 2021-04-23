Arrest made in Macon Chevron fatal shooting

Christian Williams, 21, of Macon was arrested in the April 18 shooting death of Greg Lamar Watkins, 27, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest, police said.

Watkins was standing inside the Chevron convenience store at 584 Emery Highway. Police say Williams entered the store and shot Watkins about 10 p.m. Watkins later died at Coliseum Medical Center.