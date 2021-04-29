Another Macon convenience store shooting leaves man dead

Last week, police arrested a man in connection to another fatal convenience store shooting.

Christian Williams, 21, of Macon was arrested in the April 18 shooting death of Greg Lamar Watkins, 27, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest, police said.

Watkins was standing inside the Chevron convenience store at 584 Emery Highway. Police say Williams entered the store and shot Watkins about 10 p.m. Watkins later died at Coliseum Medical Center.

Williams is being held without bond in the Bibb County Jail.

April continues to be a deadly month in Macon, with one man found shot dead on a west Macon sidewalk and another man shot dead outside of a north Macon apartment complex.