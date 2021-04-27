GBI shares photos, additional leads in rideshare driver’s murder case

The four original suspects are still wanted, and the GBI and other agencies are actively searching for them. They are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell; and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

According to the GBI, the suspects all may have fled Georgia. Colone, the only female suspect, could be traveling under the alias Grace Beda and accompanied by minor children. An alert about the suspects has been sent to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Delgado, a married mother of two, was working as a rideshare driver the day of her disappearance, her husband Johnny Castro told Channel 2 Action News. He was able to track Delgado’s cellphone location, which took him to a home in Decatur, he said. There, he found a mask with blood on it, Castro told Channel 2.

Juan Ayala-Rodriguez (from left), Oscar Garcia, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez and Megan Colone are sought on murder charges. Credit: GBI Credit: GBI

The GBI has not released information about the nature of Delgado’s death, but said an autopsy is pending. Her body was found in Gilmer County in northwest Georgia.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects or the identities of the people shown in the recently released photos is asked to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or report the information online.

