Fulton County spends federal dollars on cities, local money on county needs

The biggest item was a $3.1 million contract with McGee Storage & Handling of Norcross and five subcontractors to provide and install industrial racking at the Fulton County Central Warehouse on Campbellton-Fairburn Road. The racks will hold records and evidence for the sheriff’s office, and provide record storage for courts and other county departments.

Also approved was a $1.4 million bid from CDW Government LLC, of Illinois, for more than 1,000 Lenovo desktop computers and accessories.