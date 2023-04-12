Fulton County spends federal dollars on cities, local money on county needs

Fulton County commissioners approved spending more than $6 million Wednesday on a wide variety of projects, from sidewalks to veterinary equipment.
The biggest item was a $3.1 million contract with McGee Storage & Handling of Norcross and five subcontractors to provide and install industrial racking at the Fulton County Central Warehouse on Campbellton-Fairburn Road. The racks will hold records and evidence for the sheriff’s office, and provide record storage for courts and other county departments.
Also approved was a $1.4 million bid from CDW Government LLC, of Illinois, for more than 1,000 Lenovo desktop computers and accessories.
Stan Wilson, county Community Development director, detailed $1.2 million in amendments to the county’s 2022 plan for federal Community Development Block Grant funds. The county’s HOME Investment Partnership Program for down payment and rental assistance will get $736,244, of which the county must match 25%. Most of the rest of the money goes to area cities for specific projects:
- $311,850 to Fairburn to build accessible sidewalks on Golightly Street.
- $311,850 to Union City for preliminary work on accessible sidewalks along Roosevelt Highway.
- $239,425 to Palmetto to upgrade the Greensprings and Palmetto Springs pump stations.
- $170,000 to East Point for a new playground and replacement of two volleyball courts at Bryan Park.
- $90,000 to College Park for roof replacement at the Tracy Wyatt Recreation Center.
- $65,000 to Hapeville for a walking and bicycle track at John R. Lewis Park.
A new and larger Fulton County Animal Shelter is scheduled to open this fall at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd., with greatly expanded veterinary care. On Wednesday, commissioners voted 6-0 to buy equipment for that purpose for $279,945.
“The current equipment has a limited inventory, generally outdated, operates at a poor performance level, and does not meet current animal services regulations,” the agenda item says. “It is insufficient for the enhanced veterinary services such as spay and neuter programmed for the new, much larger, FCAS facility.”
About the Author