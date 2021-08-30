Florida nurse wins casino jackpot, drives away in new luxury SUV

A Florida nurse won a luxury SUV over the weekend after hitting a slot machine jackpot at a Tampa casino.
Duane Kelloway, an operating room nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital north of Tampa, drove away from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Saturday in a brand new 2022 BMW X7 M50i, according to Fox13 News.
The fully-loaded vehicle is worth $112,245, and is a far cry from the 2013 Ford Taurus with 200,000 miles that Kelloway and his wife drove to the casino.
Fox13 reports that Kelloway’s luck may have been helped because his wife, who is also a nurse, talked him into waiting a day to visit the casino on Saturday instead of Friday.
“I thought I was going to pass out,” Kelloway said in video released by the casino, according to Fox 13. “To be so lucky to be here at the right time and the right place and at the right machine.”
NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, who played his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, happened to be at the casino the same afternoon and congratulated Kelloway on the big win, Fox 13 reports.
The casino has paid out more than $1 billion in slot winnings this year alone, the station reports.