Find Atlanta traffic updates on your car radio

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations of Florida and coastal Georgia are bringing extra traffic to metro Atlanta interstates, especially on busy I-75.
The best strategy is to plan ahead before you leave and follow updated traffic congestion reports from the road. If you are driving through Atlanta, get live traffic reports around the clock from News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB.
Outside Atlanta, you can listen online with the WSB Radio app.
For updated traffic information from the state of Georgia, dial 511 or visit www.511ga.org/
On Social Media
AJC WSB Traffic reports on Twitter @ajcwsbtraffic
I-16 updates
Gov. Nathan Deal announced that eastbound traffic on I-16 will be reversed to head west (in the direction toward Macon, away from the coast) starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Live traffic reports / updated traffic conditions map
RELATED
Download the AJC Breaking News app for latest Irma updates on your phone
About the Author