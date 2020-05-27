Atlanta radio stations guide

87.7 WTBS regional Mexican

88.5 WRAS GPB news/talk 5 a.m. to 7 pm. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m weekends// diversified music mix with a rock emphasis other times, Georgia State University www.wras.org

89.3 WRFG Jazz, blues, Afro-pop, bluegrass, folk, Latin, Indian, Caribbean, talk www.wrfg.org

90.1 WABE NPR news/talk www.wabe.org

91.1 WREK Diversified Georgia Tech www.wrek.org

91.5 WWEV Christian www.wwev.org

91.9 WCLK Jazz/soul Clark Atlanta University www.wclk.com

92.1 WJGA Contemporary/oldies (“We play whatever we like”), Jackson, GA http://streema.com/radios/WJGA_FM

92.3 WMOQ-FM (out of Monroe) Real Country Q92.3

92.5 WEKS The Bear Country, covering south metro Atlanta out of Senoia www.thebear925.com

92.9 WZGC The Game: sports talk http://929TheGame.com, provides game coverage for the Atlanta Falcons, the Atlanta Hawks and Georgia State football

93.3 WVFJ The Joy FM, Contemporary Christian http://georgia.thejoyfm.com/index.php coverage map

93.5 WRSM South 93.5, country, covering northwest Ga. Rome, GA http://www.south107.com

93.7 W229AG Simulcast of sports/talk 680/The Fan www.680thefan.com, provides game coverage for the Atlanta Braves

94.1 WSTR Star 94 Hot AC www.star941Atlanta.com

94.5 W233BF Streetz 94.5 hip-hop www.streetz945atl.com

94.9 WUBL The Bull Country www.bullatlanta.com

95.5 WSBB news/talk, simulcasts with 750/WSB-AM, provides game coverage of UGA football

96.1 WWPW Power 96.1 top 40 www.power961.com

96.7 WWLG simulcast Z105.7, contemporary Latin hits https://z1057atlanta.iheart.com/

97.1 WSRV The River Classic Hits, rock mostly from the 1970s and 1980s www.971theriver.com

97.5 WUMJ simulcasts Majic 107.5 http://majicatl.hellobeautiful.com/listen-live/

97.7 WSRV-HD2 alternative rock dubbed The Other Side of the River, heard largely in Gwinnett https://www.facebook.com/ATLAlternativeEdge

97.9 WWWQ-HD3 OG 97.9 old school hip hop www.0g979.com

98.5 WSB B98.5. Pop from the 80s, 90s and today. www.b985.com

98.9 WWWQ-HD2 current alternative rock 99X www.99x.com

99.3 WCON Classic Country out of Cornelia in North Georgia but covers much of metro Atlanta wconfm.com

99.7 WWWQ Q99.7 Top 40 www.q997atlanta.com

100.1 WNSY licensed to Talking Rock, GA, ,simulcast of Smooth Jazz 101.1, owned by Davis Broadcasting.

100.5 WNNX Rock 100.5 Broad array of classic and active rock www.atlantasrockstation.com

100.9 Mas 100.9 Suwanee Christian Latin www.masfm.net

101.1 W266BW (WJZA) smooth jazz www.smoothjazzatl.com 101.5 WKHX New Country https://www.newcountry1015.com/

102.1 W271CV gospel The King https://www.102theking.com/

102.3 WLKQ La Raza – Spanish www.laraza1023.com

102.5 WPZE Gospel www.praise1025.com

102.9 W275BK (WAMJ-HD2) old-school R&B Classix 102.9 myclassixatl.com.

103.3 WVEE V-103 R&B/hip-hop www.v-103.com

103.7 WXKT Chuck from North Georgia pop-rock mix from the 1970s to today www.1037chuckfm.com

104.1 WALR Kiss 104.1 R&B from the 1980s until today www.kiss1041fm.com

104.5 WXJO simulcast of 92.5 the Bear out of Douglasville

104.7 WFSH Fish Contemporary Christian www.thefishatlanta.com 105.3 WRDG The Beat hip hop thebeatatl.iheart.com

105.5 WAFS simulcast gospel hip hop 105.7 WBZY Latin contemporary hits https://z1057atlanta.iheart.com/

106.1 WNGC Your Georgia Country out of Athens www.1061wngc.com

106.3 Sports X simulcast

106.7 WAKL K-Love syndicated contemporary Christian klove.com

107.1 Simulcasts 102.3/La Raza

107.5 WAMJ Majic simulcast R&B with 97.5 at www.majicatl.com

107.9 WHTA Hot R&B/hip-hop www.hotspotatl.com

AM Radio Stations

550 WDUN News/talk www.wdun.com

590 WDWD Faith Talk https:faithtalk590.com

610 WPLO La Bonita Spanish www.labonita610.com

640 WBIN Black Information Network, news https://www.iheart.com/live/atlantas-wbin-640-6066/

680 WCNN Sports/talk www.680thefan.com (simulcast on 93.7)

750 WSB News/talk www.wsbradio.com (simulcast on 95.5)

790 WQXI Radio Korean www.atlantaradiokorea.com/

860 WAEC Christian www.love860.com

890 WJTP Chinese http://tunein.com/radio/WJTP-890-s18765/

920 WGKA “The Answer” News/talk www.am920theanswer.com

970 WNIV FaithTalk/ Christian teaching/talk www.faithtalk970.com

1010 WTZA Radio Punjab, South Asian format R.C. Media Partners

1040 WPBS Radio Korean www.atlantaradiokorea.com/

1080 WFTD Spanish Radio La Ley laley1080am.com/

1100 WWWE ESPN Hispanic sports http://espndeportes.espn.go.com/news/story?id=226774

1160 WCFO The Quest, Catholic Radio talk www.thequestatlanta.com

1190 WAFS Catholic Talk www.relevantradio.com

1230 WFOM Sports X, also on 106.3 FM

1270 WYXC News/talk Cartersville http://www.am1270wyxc.com/

1330 WGTJ, Glory 1330, Southern Gospel, out of Gainesville, www.glory1330.com

1340 WIFN Partly simulcast of Sports X at 1230 and Fox Sports Radio. (also on 103.7 FM)

1380 WAOK News/talk www.waok.com

1400 WNIV Christian talk www.faithtalk970.com (simulcast with 970)

1410 WKKP Classic country no url but you can call (770) 504-8410

1420 WATB Spanish during the weekend, variety on weekends including Carribean http://watb1420.com/

1430 WGFS The King (out of Covington) gospel hip hop www.am1430theking.com.

1440 WGMI Asian www.wgmiradio.com

1460 WXEM La Favorita Spanish www.radiolafavorita.com (simulcast with 1130 WLBA and 1600 WAOS)

1480 WYZE Gospel www.wyzeradio.com) (station went off air in November, 2018)

1520 WDCY Gospel (simulcast with WDPC)

1550 WAZX Spanish/Christian

1570 WIGO The Light Variety/gospel www.wigoam.com

1600 WAOS La Mejor Spanish www.radiolafavorita.com

1690 WMLB Eclectic www.1690wmlb.com (went dormant in May, 2018)

Which stations are available on the Tune In app? Most of the non-commercial stations including WRAS and WABE, Cox stations (B98.5, WSB, The River, the Other Side of the River, Kiss 104.1), Cumulus stations (Rock 100.5, Q100, 99X, OG 97.9, New Country 101.5), Majic 107.5/97.5, Classix 102.9, Streetz. 94.5, the Fan, 920/The Answer, Chuck 103.7, Fish 104.7, WNGC 106.1; 550/WDUN-AM

Which stations are available on I Heart Radio? IHeartMedia stations (640/WGST, 94.9/The Bull, Power 96.1, Z105.7/96.7, 105.3/The Beat), Cumulus stations (Rock 100.5, Q100, 99X, OG 97.9, New Country 101.5) Cox stations (B98.5, WSB, River, Kiss), Salem stations (Fish 104.7, 920/The Answer, FaithTalk 590/970)), K-Love 106.7, Love 860, 106.1 WNGC

Which stations are available on Radio.com? Entercom stations: Star 94.1, 92.9/the Game, V-103 and 1380/WAO and Cox stations (B98.5, WSB, The River, Kiss 104.1), Salem stations (FaithTalk Atlanta 590/970, AM920 The Answer; Fish 104.7)