Feds allege Atlanta VA doctor sexually abused patients

Dr. Rajesh Motibhai Patel, 68, of Lilburn, was charged with multiple counts of “violating his patients’ constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under color of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact,” federal prosecutors announced in a news release this week

Investigators believe Patel may have victimized others and are asking people with related information to contact the VA’s Office of Inspector General hotline at 770-758-6646.