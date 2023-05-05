Feds allege Atlanta VA doctor sexually abused patients

A federal grand jury has indicted an Atlanta VA Medical Center doctor on charges he groped four female patients during routine exams between 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Dr. Rajesh Motibhai Patel, 68, of Lilburn, was charged with multiple counts of “violating his patients’ constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under color of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact,” federal prosecutors announced in a news release this week
Investigators believe Patel may have victimized others and are asking people with related information to contact the VA’s Office of Inspector General hotline at 770-758-6646.
Reached by phone, Patel declined to comment. His attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.
“Our veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our country and deserve the best medical treatment and highest quality of care,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in the news release. “Patel allegedly sexually abused his female patients and violated his oath to do no harm to patients under his care.”
