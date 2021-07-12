Fashion designer Christian Siriano to debut exhibit at SCAD in Savannah

The first museum exhibition for famed fashion designer Christian Siriano is set to debut at SCAD’s Museum of Art beginning Sept. 24 in Savannah, according to a news release.
The exhibition, “People Are People,” will be part of the museum’s 10th anniversary programming season.
It will highlight gowns and red carpet looks from Siriano’s archives, featuring garments worn by first ladies Dr. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Leslie Jones, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Coco Rocha, Ashley Graham and others.
“It is such an unbelievable honor to follow in the footsteps of so many great designers who have exhibited their work at SCAD,” Siriano said in the news release. “As a young designer, it was always been my dream to create and inspire others, especially a young generation, and I truly hope this exhibit does that. This exhibition is a celebration of people and all their beauty.”
Siriano has been a champion of body positivity, diversity and inclusivity, making him a leader in the fashion industry.
“It is such an unbelievable honor to follow in the footsteps of so many great designers who have exhibited their work at SCAD. As a young designer, it was always been my dream to create and inspire others, especially a young generation, and I truly hope this exhibit does that."
The exhibition is scheduled to be at the SCAD Museum of Art from Sept. 24 through Jan. 30.