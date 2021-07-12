Fashion designer Christian Siriano to debut exhibit at SCAD in Savannah

“It is such an unbelievable honor to follow in the footsteps of so many great designers who have exhibited their work at SCAD,” Siriano said in the news release. “As a young designer, it was always been my dream to create and inspire others, especially a young generation, and I truly hope this exhibit does that. This exhibition is a celebration of people and all their beauty.”

Siriano has been a champion of body positivity, diversity and inclusivity, making him a leader in the fashion industry.