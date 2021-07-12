ajc logo
X

Savannah museum hires new chief curator from Smithsonian

The Telfair Museums in Savannah announced recently that Crawford Alexander Mann III will take its top curator job in November.
Caption
The Telfair Museums in Savannah announced recently that Crawford Alexander Mann III will take its top curator job in November.

Credit: Courtesy of Telfair Museums

Credit: Courtesy of Telfair Museums

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

SAVANNAH — Georgia’s oldest public art museum has hired a new chief curator.

The Telfair Museums in Savannah announced recently that Crawford Alexander Mann III will take its top curator job in November. Mann comes to Georgia from Washington, where he has worked as curator of prints and drawings at the Smithsonian American Art Museum since 2017.

The Bird Girl sculpture is on display at Savannah’s Telfair Museum of Art. (Photo by David Kaminsky)
Caption
The Bird Girl sculpture is on display at Savannah’s Telfair Museum of Art. (Photo by David Kaminsky)

Telfair CEO Ben Simons said Mann’s “wide-ranging expertise in American art” will be a big asset in Savannah, where the Telfair houses exhibits at three different sites.

Mann is pursuing his doctorate at Yale University, where he earned his master’s degree in art history.

The Telfair opened in Savannah’s downtown historic district in 1886.

In Other News
1
Internet firm to move headquarters from Georgia to Alabama
2
Retailer ASOS to spend $100M to automate Georgia warehouse
3
Savannah museum hires new chief curator from Smithsonian
4
Trial to begin for suspended Georgia insurance commissioner
5
GA Lottery
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top