Election Day weather forecast: Take your coat to the polls

Temperatures are expected to reach the day’s high of 64 degrees by 4 p.m. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“If you’re going to stand in line early (Tuesday) morning and cast your vote a little early — those lines may be a little long. You may be waiting outside the door," Monahan said. “Make sure you’re dressed right, with a heavier coat."

You’ll need the heavy coat until about 10 a.m., he said. By then, the sun would have warmed things up to the mid-50s. Around noon, temperatures are expected to reach 58 degrees, according to the forecast.

“Just make sure you have the sunglasses if you’ll be in line,” Monahan said.

Courtesy of the sun, temperatures are expected to reach the day’s high of 64 degrees by 4 p.m. However, you’ll want to make sure you keep your sweatshirt handy, as temps are expected to tumble once the sun goes down, according to chief meteorologist Glenn Burns.

“It’s going to really drop quickly,” he told AJC.com. “Sunset is at 5:42 p.m., then kaboom!"

When the polls close at 7 p.m., it’ll be about 55 degrees.