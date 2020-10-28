Less than week away, Election Day forecast looks tranquil

Despite the national political mood, this year’s Election Day weather forecast looks to be one of the more tranquil in recent years.
“I don’t see any tropical systems or monster snowstorms at this point,” AccuWeather long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok told USA TODAY.
The medium-range weather maps suggest a mostly dry and mild weather pattern across the U.S. by Tuesday, according to MPR News. Mild, dry weather could help boost voter turnout.
Next week’s jet stream lifts north into Canada, Pastelok said, putting Minnesota and the U.S. on the stream’s milder side this weekend into next week.
This pattern would produce mostly sunny, dry and mild weather across most of the nation. Other than some showers in the Pacific Northwest and in parts of Florida, little precipitation is expected across most of the country on Tuesday.
Pastelok was most confident that the southwestern U.S. will be warm and dry Nov. 3. “The quietest weather will be in the Southwest, where it will be dry with above-normal temperatures.”