Dos and don’ts for July 4 fireworks

Georgians are preparing to participate in a time-honored tradition of setting off Independence Day fireworks. Here are the rules for buying and igniting them in Georgia:

When

You may set them off from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 4. It is illegal to ignite them under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Where

It’s also illegal to fire them off indoors or close to public roads, highways, railroads, electric plants and substations, gas stations, hospitals, nursing homes, jails, prisons, airports and water and wastewater treatment plants. They are banned in public parks, historic sites, recreational areas and state property and some kinds are restricted on public waterways.

Don’t fret. Odds are that you can use your firework. Georgia municipalities cannot ban them altogether, but they might require special permission. Anyone using fireworks on Cobb County school property, for example, must get a permit in advance. And check out these rules for Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and North Fulton.

Purchasing Restrictions

Georgians must be at least 18 to purchase fireworks. Only licensed businesses may sell them.