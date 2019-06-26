How late can you shoot fireworks in Gwinnett?

As late as you want!
Just kidding.
Big boy fireworks became legal in Georgia in 2015 and, in 2016, the General Assembly passed another bill adjusting the fireworks “curfew” and giving local governments leeway to extend the hours if they wanted to do so.
It doesn't appear any Gwinnett governments have done so, however — the county itself said this week it follows state regulations, and most cities said they do the same. Online versions of the ordinances governing the few cities that didn't respond to questions don't reflect any new fireworks regulations.
With that said, here's a quick guide to firework usage in Georgia:
• On "normal" days, fireworks are prohibited after 9 p.m.
• On July 3, July 4 and New Year's Eve, fireworks are allowed until midnight.
• Fireworks are also allowed between midnight and 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Some exceptions may apply if these regulations contradict local governments’ noise ordinances.
