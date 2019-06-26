How late can I shoot fireworks in Cobb County?

Fourth of July just isn’t complete without the boom of explosive, colorful fireworks. But residents should be aware of state law and local city ordinances ahead of the holiday weekend.
In 2015, the state legalized the use and sale of fireworks such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars. Recent legislation, HB 727, limits where and when firecrackers can be used.
The law bans people from igniting fireworks on roads and highways and within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home and prisons. It is also illegal to shoot fireworks when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The state law lets cities allow the use of fireworks past 9 p.m. on most days. Cities cannot ban the use of fireworks, but they can regulate the location of stores through zoning and enact taxes, according to the Georgia Municipal Association.
In general, Georgians can set off fireworks on normal days until 9 p.m., on Fourth of July until midnight and on New Year's until 1 a.m., according to the legislation.
Some exceptions may apply if these regulations contradict local governments' noise ordinances.
In Marietta, for instance, firework use is permitted between 9 p.m. and midnight on non-holidays, but only if residents acquire a special use permit from the city.
Policy requires that anyone using fireworks on Cobb County Schools property acquire a permit through the Cobb County Probate Court and Cobb County Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the Cobb County fire department.