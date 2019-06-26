How late can I shoot fireworks in Cobb County?

In 2015, the state legalized the use and sale of fireworks such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars. Recent legislation, HB 727, limits where and when firecrackers can be used.

The law bans people from igniting fireworks on roads and highways and within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home and prisons. It is also illegal to shoot fireworks when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.