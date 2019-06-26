How late can you shoot fireworks in North Fulton?

Daily hours: According to HB 419, on non-holidays, fireworks can be used between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

But local governments can pass ordinances to extend or restrict those time limits “provided the restriction is part of a general noise ordinance that does not apply solely to fireworks.”

Holiday hours: On July 3, July 4 and on Dec. 31, fireworks can be used from 10 a.m. through 11:59 p.m., according to Georgia law. The same applies to Labor Day and the last Saturday and Sunday in May ahead of Memorial Day.

The end time is extended further, up to 1:00 a.m., on Jan. 1.

Previously, under the law passed in 2015, Georgians could shoot fireworks until 2 a.m. on New Year's and Fourth of July and through midnight most of the year.

Location restrictions: Fireworks cannot be exploded within 100 yards of a nuclear power facility or gas station, or a facility that refines, processes, or blends gasoline.

HB 727 also banned Georgians from shooting fireworks on roads and highways and within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home and prisons.

Age restrictions: Persons must be at least 18 years of age to purchase fireworks and those under age 16 may not be in possession of fireworks.

“We want citizens to have fun, but safety is our first priority.” said Fulton County Fire Chief Larry Few on the county website. “Even though the new law expands the sale of fireworks, the best way to safely enjoy this Fourth of July is to watch a public fireworks display conducted by professionals.”

Additional regulations or ordinances for North Fulton cities:

Johns Creek

Fireworks cannot be used within Johns Creek parks without written permission from the park director, city division chief and fire marshal Chad McGiboney told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Milton

Previously, fireworks were limited to end at 9 p.m., except on July 3 and 4 when fireworks can be sparked until midnight. Now, Milton is abiding by the aforementioned statewide holiday timings. However, if fireworks are causing a disturbance, city law enforcement can shut down their use.

Residents of Milton cannot use fireworks in/on a public road.

Roswell

According to Roswell deputy chief and fire marshal Paul Piccirilli, Roswell also follows all state regulations listed above.

Sandy Springs

According to Sandy Springs communications director Sharon Kraun, the city council approved an ordinance regulating retail consumer fireworks sales in November 2015.

Fireworks can be sold within the Commercial 2 Zone in the city, but sales are prohibited in the Overlay District and within pawnshops, check-acing establishments and through self-storage facilities.

Sales are also prohibited within 150 feet of hospitals, day care facilities, schools and any residential dwelling unit, Kraun said.

The city, according to Kraun, follows state code for when residents can shoot off fireworks.