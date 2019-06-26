How late can you shoot fireworks in DeKalb County? It depends on whether you’re setting them off in Brookhaven.
Fireworks were illegal to purchase in the state of Georgia until a bill passed the legislature in 2015, legalizing the sale and personal use of fireworks. This year, another piece of legislation, House Bill 727, passed to address the concerns of the fireworks law. The cutoff time for fireworks was moved back, but cities and counties were given the power to extend that time if they wish to do so.
These are the basics of the Georgia fireworks law, so these are the times you can light up the sky across DeKalb County
- On July 3, July 4 and New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.
- Fireworks can also be shot off between midnight and 1 a.m. on New Year's Day, Jan. 1.
- On every other day throughout the year, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
In DeKalb County, the city of Brookhaven voted to approve a change to the fireworks ordinance in 2016 and extend the curfew. If you live within the city limits of Brookhaven:
- Holiday times do not change.
- On every other day throughout the year, you can celebrate later! Fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.
The complete city ordinance for Brookhaven can be found here.