Design firm sues former West End mall developer over missed payment

Elevator City hired Kimley-Horn in October 2020 to produce preliminary plans for the aging Mall West End, located at 850 Oak Street. The ambitious $300-plus million plan was to transform the 12-acre property into 1.3 million square feet of shops, offices, apartments and a hotel, but the plan fell apart by the end of 2020.

A payment plan was established last September, and Elevator City paid $10,000 but it failed to send the rest, according to the lawsuit. Kimley-Horn’s attorney, C. Adam Carvin of the Cobb Law Group, is asking for the missing payment in addition to 18% interest and attorney’s fees.

New York developer Tishman Speyer later attempted to pick up the baton and finish the project on its own, but that plan also never got off the ground.

Two other New York developers, The Prusik Group and BRP Companies, have taken over the mall’s redevelopment and released preliminary plans of a smaller redevelopment over the summer.