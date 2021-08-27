New agreement in place to buy West End mall

Prusik will release more details later, such as its financial and real estate partners, and the purchase price, he said.

Charles Taylor, co-owner of The Mall West End, said he “looks forward to a community-focused redevelopment that is going to preserve and not displace local residences or businesses.”

Prusik will conduct extensive community engagement with members of the West End neighborhood, but only after Prusik completes environmental and engineering studies of the existing mall building, Katz said.

“Nothing will be done without engaging the community,” he said.

A group of West End neighborhood organizations sent Prusik a letter on Thursday expressing concerns about the lack of community engagement. Two of the letter’s authors, Walter Slaton of Neighborhood Planning Unit-T and Tony McNeal of West End Neighborhood Development, had not responded to requests for comment as of Friday afternoon.

Katz said that he wants existing mall tenants to know that he will work with them to remain in business at the mall while due diligence is performed, and that he wants to retain those on solid financial footing at any new development.

Several attempts to redevelop The Mall West End have fallen short over the past several years. The property has generated heavy interest from developers due to its location near the Beltline walking path, the Atlanta University Center colleges and a MARTA rail station.

The Mall West End is located in a federally designated Opportunity Zone, which provides tax credits for development projects in low-income neighborhoods.