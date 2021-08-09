DeKalb County, Atlanta Hawks stars want you to ‘take the shot’

Explore New chair leading DeKalb elections board through touchy time

COVID-19 cases are surging again in DeKalb County and across most of Georgia. While DeKalb is outpacing the state average for vaccinations, only about 51% of residents had gotten at least one dose as of late last week.

About 45% of DeKalb residents are fully vaccinated.

Those numbers have led Thurmond and other county officials to seek new ways to incentivize the vaccine. DeKalb has now held a handful of events in which $50 prepaid debit cards were given to those who got shots.

A new event this weekend will allow residents to double their score.

Shots — and $100 debit cards — will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road in Decatur. Vaccinations are free, administered in drive-thru fashion, and available to all residents 12 and older.

MedCura Health will also be on site to offer free COVID-19 tests, officials said.

“Got questions?” Wilkins asks in the radio ad touting the event. “So did I. And I took the shot.”

The DeKalb Board of Health also offers vaccinations at the Doraville MARTA station (6000 New Peachtree Road). That site is open between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Shots are also available at the board’s health centers throughout the county. A list of upcoming mobile vaccine clinics is available here.